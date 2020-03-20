Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued a new warning to Washingtonians Thursday about scammers looking to capitalize on fears around the COVID-19.
“If you get a text or email promising cures, cash, or COVID-19 protection if you’ll just click on a link, be wary,” Ferguson said. “Scammers are likely trying to steal your personal information or install harmful software on your device. Scammers take advantage of fear and uncertainty to make you go against your better judgment and click on a link or share personal details. Remember: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.”
According to the AG’s office, scammers are sending texts and emails promising to protect people from the virus, or offering cash payments to help weather the crisis. The messages are trying to obtain personal information, efforts known as phishing, or install harmful software on your device, called malware. Another kind of malicious software, ransomware, can be used to lock you out of your device until you pay the scammer.
