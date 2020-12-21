As healthcare workers are finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel in the form of the Pfizer vaccine, Lewis County hospitals are simultaneously reporting issues in staffing as COVID-19 cases surge.
In a meeting with county commissioners, Leianne Everett, CEO of Arbor Health, which serves East Lewis County, reported that the hospital’s call for help from traveling nurses has been met with silence.
“We’re not getting any responses to those positions out there, and I know that’s a nationwide problem with a lot of hospitals,” she said.
According to Everett, 11 percent of Arbor Health’s staff has been quarantined at some point during the pandemic, and five employees have yet to return to work.
“I will say that our biggest stresses of late have been that our employees, much like the people in our community, are either getting ill and testing positive, or getting exposed,” Everett told county commissioners last week.
With demand for testing on the rise — and a growing percentage of tests coming back positive — Everett penned a letter to the community, which ran in The Chronicle over the weekend. In it, she gave an “honest look at our current situation,” citing increased capacity in the emergency departments, and a “critical need” for staffing and personal protective equipment.
“We are facing a difficult situation as COVID-19 cases in Lewis County rise. We must prepare now for the likely impact on our community,” Everett wrote.
While Emergency Management deputy director Andy Caldwell said the county can likely help Arbor Health with N-95 masks, he also noted a “pretty big pinch point” for things like medical gloves.
To the west, Providence’s Centralia and St. Peter hospitals, which handle much of Lewis County’s severe COVID-19 cases, are facing similar challenges to maintain proper staffing.
“It’s been incredibly difficult, near impossible, to find local agency or traveling staff, specifically for emergency departments and critical care nurses,” said Providence Southwest Washington chief medical officer Dr. Kevin Caserta. “With that, our caregivers, our nurses, our respiratory therapy, our lab caregivers, they’ve been working incredibly, incredibly long hours and we’re just so grateful for their dedication, obviously, to Providence and our greater community.”
The two Providence hospitals are averaging 45 COVID-19 patients between them, Caserta said, the majority of which are in Centralia and about a quarter of which need critical care. He cited “record-high levels of COVID-19” over the last few weeks.
According to Everett, Arbor Health is preparing to take on lower-acuity patients from more urban hospitals as they reach capacity. Last week, Caserta noted that Providence had recently sent four patients over to Arbor Health.
Meanwhile, as hospitals fight an uphill battle, they’re also preparing for continued vaccine dispersal. Last week, Providence received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines and began inoculating high-risk hospital staff. As of last week, Arbor Health was prepared to receive doses as well, although staff will have to use dry ice to store the vaccines, unlike Providence, which has access to a deep freezer. Until vaccines are made available more generally, and begin stamping out the pandemic, Caserta and Everett had similar messages for the public.
“What we know is we can prevent the spread of the virus, and really get back to what we need to do in terms of getting our county going, if everyone would partner in doing these things that keeps the community safe,” Caserta said. “So that’s our continued ask, continued ask, of our community.”
In her letter to the community, Everett asked residents to “please continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and practice social distancing. It is challenging, but our collective diligence is needed to protect each other. We are in this together!”
(1) comment
> Everett penned a letter to the community,
> which ran in The Chronicle over the weekend.
Please link to this letter. It's not showing up in the Chronicle's search under the author's name or hospital name.
