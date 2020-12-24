Lewis County is once again reporting COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, joining several neighboring counties that have been disclosing the information for months and satisfying the requests of several elected officials by revealing more about where the virus is spreading locally.
In addition to announcing a fifth week of triple-digit cases — 211 the week of Dec. 13 — the data shows that most cases since March have been in the Centralia area, which includes Galvin and Rochester. In total, the area has had 823 positive cases. In order to protect patient privacy in sparsely-populated ZIP codes, public health officials are lumping some ZIP codes into larger groups, making it difficult to tell how many cases some small communities have.
Chehalis and Adna have 552 cumulative cases, and Winlock comes in third with 122. Despite the Mossyrock mayor’s claims that the town hasn’t seen any positive cases, the town has had 35 COVID-19 infections since March. More data can be found at https://lewiscountywa.gov/media/documents/12-23-20_weekly_covid-19_update.pdf.
In October, after pushback for failing to release more information, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services began publishing data by ZIP code, but walked back the policy after a single day. The prosecutor’s office argued that the data could too easily reveal patients’ identities in small communities, and therefore violate patient privacy laws. If only a few cases were reported that day in a small community, it could be easy to figure out who was sick.
“People can do math,” said Public Health Deputy Director John Abplanalp.
At the same time, neighboring counties, including Thurston, Cowlitz, Yakima and Grays Harbor — which has a smaller population than Lewis County — have been publishing COVID-19 cases by ZIP code or city.
The county still doesn’t confirm outbreaks, unlike other counties. When asked about Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation, a Centralia facility experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, as confirmed by state agencies, local public health officials offered little information, saying they wanted to encourage facilities with outbreaks to “make the comments for themselves.” But in the case of Riverside, the strategy resulted in little transparency, as after several requests Riverside and its bankrupt parent company would not confirm details about the outbreak.
Last week, Public Health Director J.P. Anderson told The Chronicle that the county could begin sharing more data if high enough infection rates made the concern of patient anonymity obsolete.
On Wednesday, he confirmed that increasing numbers is what led to the new policy. Since November, weekly infections jumped to triple-digits and haven’t dropped since. To continue to ensure patient anonymity, the county devised the ZIP code grouping plan, and will release the data on a weekly basis, instead of daily.
The decision also comes against the backdrop of renewed calls for public health to release the data. In a November interview with The Chronicle, outgoing County Commissioner Edna Fund cited a lack of data transparency as one regret as she leaves office, saying “I wish we could’ve been more transparent with cases and ZIP codes, because I get a lot of questions on that.”
This month, Chehalis Mayor Dennis Dawes made the same request, saying the limited information put out by the county “is not doing a service we want it to.” Meanwhile, Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser cited the lack of data coming from the county as one reason he gave in-town businesses the green light to defy statewide restrictions on indoor dining.
The likely onboarding of Dr. Alan Melnick as the county’s new health officer may also spur more discussions on public health’s data policies. Under Melnick’s leadership, Clark County has been publishing data by ZIP code and confirming outbreaks in schools, including how many individuals have been infected and on what date.
