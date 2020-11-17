Arbor Health, the parent agency for Morton Hospital, Randle Clinic, Morton Clinic and Mossyrock Clinic is reporting this week that the organization is offering two kinds of tests for patients for COVID-19 — the rapid antigen test and the PCR molecular test for COVID-19.
The rapid antigen test is performed on site while the PCR molecular tests are performed by an offsite lab.
The molecular test detects the virus’s genetic material, and is highly accurate, according to Arbor health, but results take up to 72 hours. The rapid antigen that detects an immune response specific from the virus. Results are achieved in 15-20 minutes but have lower accuracy rates than PCR molecular test, according to Arbor Health.
A third kind of test, an antibody test, tells if you’ve had the virus in the past.
“When the Rapid Antigen test initially became available, health organizations were reluctant to rely on the test because of the lower rate of accuracy,” Arbor Health stated in a news release. “However, as the medical community has learned more about the virus and as society has adapted, testing needs have changed.”
Area residents who suspect they may have COVID-19 or have knowledge that they have been exposed to the virus should contact their primary care clinic. Arbor Health Clinics can be reached at:
Mossyrock Clinic, 360-983-8990
Morton Clinic, 360-496-5145
Randle Clinic, 360-497-3333
