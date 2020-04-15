As a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Lewis County Animals Shelter is not able to accept any new animals into the shelter and animals are not able to be adopted at this time, staff told The Chronicle this week.
Lewis County Animal Shelter Manager Amy Hanson said that the most difficult aspect of the modified operations of the animal shelter is the inability to take in lost animals.
“We’ve been trying to identify some of the lost animals over the phone and through the local lost animal Facebook pages to get lost pets back to their owners,” said Hanson.
There are two staff members allowed in the animal shelter to answer the phone and clean and feed the animals that are currently in the shelter.
“It’s pretty frustrating because we are not allowed to do any adoption. I know the public is kind of frustrated with the whole situation but we’re just doing the best that we can,” said Hanson.
Hanson said that the shelter was fortunate to have a small number of animals in the shelter during the shutdown and are able to get each dog outside to play and give them baths; however, the shelter does have a list of people who are willing to foster an animal if something were to change.
Currently, the shelter is home to about five dogs out of 20 total kennel spaces, two kittens and about 20 cats.
The animals are not being exposed to the public at all and Hanson said that they are using gloves and sanitizing when they can.
If a lost or stray animal is found Hanson said the best thing to do would be to call the shelter and provide a description and most recent location of the animal to the shelter.
“It’s frustrating to the public because a lot of people are not set up to handle a lost animal, but it’s the best we can do right now. A lot of the vets are not doing the spay and neuter services so even if we open for adoptions we wouldn’t be able to adopt anything because we wouldn’t be able to get them spayed or neutered, which is mandatory,” said Hanson.
Hanson said she hopes things at the shelter can go back to normal as soon as possible, and if someone sees a lost or stray animal to call the Lewis County Animal Shelter at 360-740-1290 to provide a description of the animal.
