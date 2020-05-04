To say the United Way of Lewis County’s Chef’s Night In fundraiser exceeded all expectations would be inaccurate.
In truth, the organizers and volunteers involved in the event had no idea what to expect after shifting their main fundraiser from an annual in-person gathering of hundreds of attendees to a hybrid online event that relied on technology and deliveries and pickups of meals.
On Monday, with the auction still open and money continuing to roll in, leaders of the United Way of Lewis County were calling it a resounding success.
“It was almost bringing tears to my eyes when we were experiencing live,” United Way Resource Development Director Angela French said of the Saturday night auction that accompanied the meals. “It blew us away.”
United Way of Lewis County decided to pivot to online platforms and deliveries when it came to what had been called Chef’s Night Out amid the spread of COVID-19 and related government orders.
In less than a month, they worked with local chefs and Stokes Auction Group to use Zoom and Facebook Live to make it happen.
The moves paid off in a big way as the nonprofit exceeded its $25,000 goal for its support of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in a “raise the paddle” event even as its online auction remains open through Tuesday night. French estimated that by the end of the auction, the organization will see totals similar to those in previous years when $75,000 to $80,000 has been raised.
United Way of Lewis County Executive Director Debbie Campbell called the event “an amazing evening” and credited the chefs and volunteers who delivered the food to participants for the success of the event.
Chefs included Laurel Khan, of Mackinaws, Jay Ryan, of Hub City Grub, Darin Harris, of Boccata, Dawn Merchant, of Dawn’s Delectables, and Jack Heinselman and Kevin Bray, of the Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel.
Participants who bought a ticket had the opportunity to pay for delivery or arrange to pick up the food at Mackinaws in downtown Chehalis.
After — or during — their meals, participants took part in a “raise the paddle” auction for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program that provides free books to enrolled children through donations from the community. Then they could take part in the main online auction.
According to a post on Facebook, the Centralia Rotary Club made a club donation of $5,000 during the online event, and 11 members of the Rotary contributed a total of an additional $4,500.
“That will provide a book a month for 380 kids for a year,” the club wrote on Facebook. “What a great club we have!”
French said she’s thankful for everyone who helped the United Way make the event a success. She said she’s still in awe of the volunteers — an estimated 45 to 50 people — and the community for supporting it.
“I can’t believe we did it in three weeks,” she said. “It was a whirlwind. This community was incredible.”
Learn more about the United Way and the programs it supports at lewiscountyuw.com.
