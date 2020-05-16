Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler voted against a $3 trillion spending bill passed by the Democrat-controlled House Friday.
In a prepared statement, the Republican from Battle Ground specifically pointed to a lack of additional funding for small businesses as one reason for her opposition.
“Americans deserve better than this funding package that inexplicably contains no new funding for the Paycheck Protection Program currently keeping small businesses and their employees above water, raises taxes on these small businesses, releases violent felons from prison and gives multi-billion dollar bailouts to cities like Chicago that had been mismanaging their budgets years before COVID-19,” she wrote. “At $3 trillion, this is the most expensive bill to ever pass the House, and even though it contained provisions I’ve championed like Paycheck Protection Program flexibility and aid to small and medium sized cities, the overall bill was stuffed with too many misguided priorities and wish list items unrelated to COVID-19 to earn my support.”
Herrera Beutler noted that Republican Senate leaders have said the legislation is “dead on arrival” and that members of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s own caucus have dismissed it as a messaging bill.
“Congress needs to get serious and take bipartisan action to ensure local municipalities don’t have to disrupt police, fire and other basic services, and make improvements to small business grants,” Herrera Beutler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.