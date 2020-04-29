A few weeks ago, Amy Cheney was working increasingly slow shifts in the Tacoma General Hospital emergency room.
“When we did see COVID patients … they were pretty sick, absolutely, and it was unfortunate, but we were seeing a lot less people in general,” she said.
Medical professionals had been promoting social distancing, and asking Washington residents to avoid clogging up hospitals with non-emergencies, so the drop in foot traffic was welcome, Cheney said, on the one hand.
On the other, there was little for her to do, and Cheney, 43, who lives in Adna but has commuted for the past four years to Tacoma General, likes being in the center of the action. It’s why she became an ER nurse, and why she worked as an EMT earlier in her career.
So with the blessing of her three kids and the help of an agency placing traveling nurses in jobs, Cheney started working shifts at the Jamaica Hospital in Queens, New York, in mid-April, helping the overwhelmed hospital care for residents of one of the hardest hit cities in the United States. She plans to stay there until at least June, then either sign on for more shifts or travel to another hard-hit city in need of nurses.
Cheney took a break for a phone call with The Chronicle late last week to describe her experiences, and caution local residents against thinking they live in a bubble, or that the virus isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. She said she understands it’s hard for people to understand the magnitude of the problem in larger population centers when only a handful of people have been sickened locally.
“I know it’s not happening in Lewis County, that’s why you’re frustrated and you want things open,” she said a few days after thousands of protesters rallied against stay at home orders in Olympia.
“I know this is tough, I know this is terrible for you. Look at the positives. It isn’t in Lewis County, but it could be. In every little borough here there are hospitals. They are all overwhelmed.”
It wouldn’t take long for a small, rural hospital to be overwhelmed too, she said.
“That’s all it would take, for a nursing home to get it,” she said.
•••
In late March, New York state’s coronavirus outbreak was exploding. Thousands of new cases were being reported each day, but only a handful had died.
At the same time in Washington, COVID-19 diagnoses were growing, but were still well below 2,000.
Gov. Jay Inslee had already closed schools, restaurants, salons and similar businesses, and a few days later issued his Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. People were encouraged not to go to doctors’ offices and hospitals except for emergencies.
“So I’m sitting here bored, trying to come up with more things to clean and stock,” Cheney said of her shifts at the Tacoma General ER.
Cheney felt “compelled” to go where she was needed most. She found an agency that helped place nurses in jobs while they traveled, and New York temporarily lifted requirements for nurses to have in-state licenses.
“I am a nurse, I am an emergency room nurse, I’m a pretty good one and I need to be helping people,” she said.
She arrived in Manhattan on April 11 expecting to start right away, but the hospital she was supposed to work at didn’t need any extra nurses, and canceled her contract. While some might have turned around and headed home, Cheney persevered.
“So I’m sitting in New York City. Mind you, I don’t know a single soul out here,” she said.
But she was determined to get a job, and continued to work with the nursing agency. She told them she’d work anywhere that needed her.
“I just had to find the right way,” she said.
She connected with a nurse who had traveled from Minnesota to work in New York hospitals, and soon was accepted to work temporarily at the Jamaica Hospital in Queens, New York.
Though she had traveled to New York in the past, Cheney described the Queens hospital as totally new territory in a large, low-income, inner city neighborhood. But still, she wasn’t deterred.
“So I ride a subway for 45 minutes one way,” she said.
It’s a completely different experience from Tacoma General Hospital earlier this spring, she said.
“The way people are dying from covid is sad, it’s unexpected, it’s not just old people,” she said.
Cheney described people appearing to recover, then relapsing quickly and dying before doctors and nurses could do enough to help.
“We all look ragged and tired and it doesn’t take long. … They’re always long hours, nurses work long hours. It’s physically demanding. We’re in our full (Personal Protective Equipment) all day long. You don’t take it off. So you’re sweating to death.”
Cheney only takes off her mask in her hotel room, she said.
“I try not to think about (getting sick),” she said. “I would be a fool if I told you I wasn’t worried. From what I see here in New York everybody’s doing a dang good job of social distancing.”
By the time she arrived in New York, nearly 9,000 people had died in a few weeks, and government leaders were hopeful they had begun to flatten the curve of the outbreak. That number has since doubled.
•••
Cheney had been a nurse long enough to know this job would be difficult, but she didn’t really know what to expect working in a city as hard hit by a little-understood and brand new virus as New York.
“I had only seen what everyone else sees on the news,” she said. “It has far superseded anything I thought it could be. it has quite honestly been super anxiety producing.”
While experience teaches doctors and nurses how to treat a person with a severe respiratory illness, patients with COVID-19 don’t always respond to treatments the same way they would with the flu or pneumonia, she said. She’s seen patients recover enough to have their breathing tubes removed only to suddenly relapse and die.
“All of a sudden somebody dies and it’s like, ‘What in the world? I didn’t see that coming,’” she said. “It’s intimidating. It’s very intimidating to know that this disease … there’s no prejudice to it. It doesn’t matter your age, it doesn’t matter if you’re healthy or not.”
She described how overwhelming it is to see semi trailers next to the hospital and know they’re being used as coolers for the bodies of deceased victims of the virus. As of Tuesday, more than 17,000 people in New York state have died of COVID-19.
“You want to talk about a reality check? I don’t know if I’ve had one much bigger,” she said.
Cheney has masks, face shields and coveralls to protect her from the virus, but for the the stress and anxiety, she’s on her own. As a means of self-care, she’s going on long walks in Manhattan where she’s staying, seeing and taking pictures of landmarks normally swarming with people. She’s walked across the Brooklyn Bridge, through Grand Central Station, and visited the 9/11 memorial at ground zero.
“I’ve seen amazing stuff and I’m taking pictures of all of it,” she said. “To me, this is a historical moment that is unfolding.”
While her work days are long and take an emotional toll on everyone in the medical field, Cheney said she’s had some wonderful, uplifting moments too.
At 7 p.m. each day, New York residents go out on their balconies and clap for first responders as a show of support and respect.
“I’ve turned into a big ol’ emotional basket case,” she said. “I don’t care what anybody says. New Yorkers might be a little gruff but these guys have been so gracious.”
A little uncomfortable being viewed as a hero, Cheney said she’s simply doing what she’s meant to do — be a nurse. In her free time, she’s writing about her experiences on social media, sharing pictures and trying to educate people about the pandemic, from her perspective.
“If I can help some people and shed some light, I’m cool with it,” she said.
