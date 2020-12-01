Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday afternoon reported 64 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic up to 3,280.
The county also closed out active outbreak status at four congregate care facilities it was investigating.
The death toll from the virus stands at 46 Thurston County residents, with the most recent reported Wednesday of last week.
Public Health also on Tuesday published it’s weekly COVID-19 report: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/phssdocuments/ThurstonCOVID19WeeklyReport11-29-20%20Final.pdf
Transmission in Thurston County remains high. Over the last 14 days, Thurston County has reported a total of 259.6 cases per 100,000 people.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 282 new cases and four new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 241 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 443.1 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 16,710.
• The state Department of Health, since the start of the pandemic, has reported 167,216 cases, 10,920 hospitalizations and 2,805 deaths. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.7 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 267,302, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 13,447,627 cases have been confirmed, with 1,114,190 of those total cases reported in just the last seven days.
