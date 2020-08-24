It was a packed house at the Chehalis Livestock Market for the 52nd annual Southwest Washington Junior Livestock Sale on Saturday, which was able to carry on despite the Southwest Washington Fair — the event’s normal venue — having canceled back in May.
The market’s auction ring was filled with family and potential buyers all waiting to get a peak at the lot.
“Bid high and bid often,” Jason Humphrey, chairman of the Southwest Washington Junior Livestock Sale Committee, told the crowd.
For the Future Farmers of America and 4-H students who participate in the sale, it is the climax of months of work tending to their animals. Saturday was when they truly got to see the fruits of their labor.
In total, 125 kids with FFA and 4-H, a youth development organization, ranging from elementary to high school students had the opportunity to auction off their livestock. The animals up for auction ranged from 25-pound turkeys to 1,300-pound steers.
Paige Wagner and Cassy Schilter, two seniors at Adna High School and W.F. West High School, respectively, were preparing to auction off their steers, both of which weighed in at more than 1,250 pounds.
“It’s a lot of work, it really is,” said Wagner. “But it’s so worth it in the end when you get to bring him to fair and show him off all clipped and blown and looking pretty.”
The hard work certainly isn’t lost on Schilter, who also is an avid soccer player and has to juggle raising a 1,280-pound steer with school and sports.
“Every morning before I went to school I had to come out and feed him and then before I went to soccer I had to feed him,” said Schilter.
Schilter got her steer, who she named Barney Rubble, in October of 2019 and has been its caretaker every day since. Since October, she has been focused on the finishing period, where the steer is fed a particular diet to add meat to its frame.
“You don’t want to rush the finish right at the end, you want it very consistent all the way from October to now. It’s always good to start early because then he has better quality meat when it comes to killing,” Schilter said.
To even have the event took a massive effort from the SWJLSC and its volunteers to make what is usually a multi-day event that takes place over the course of the fair, happen in one day.
“There was less opportunity for the kids to show (their animal) off,” said Humphrey.
Humphry explained that much of the process that usually goes into the sale, like judging and kids marketing their animal to prospective buyers, had to be nixed out of this year’s modified event simply because time would not allow it — 125 animals were scheduled to go to auction that evening.
Instead, animals were weighed and judged prior to the event in order to create an auction order and expedite the auctioning process. Judges award blue, red and white ribbons. For a steer, a blue ribbons is comparable to choice-grade beef, while red is select and white is sub-standard.
More than 90 percent of the animals judged for the sale were awarded blue ribbons, including Wagner and Schilter’s steers.
And that blue ribbon label would pay off at auction time. Wagner and Schilter’s steers went to auction back-to-back and were sold at $5.50 and $5.25 per pound, respectively.
While selling a 1,295-pound animal at $5.50 a pound is quite the haul, Humphrey noted the animals up for auction are sold at a considerably higher price than market value, but typically, buyers are more than willing to pay it to support young farmers.
Humphrey was unable to provide The Chronicle with how much money kids made at the sale in total before this story went to print, but in 2019 the sale made north of $400,000.
