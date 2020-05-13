The Thurston County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to cancel the 2020 Thurston County Fair, on the recommendation of the Thurston County Fair Board and the International Fair Association, according to a news release from Thurston County.
“This was a very difficult decision for us, as the board, to make,” said Commission Chair John Hutchings. “We support the fair and look forward to the pancake breakfast each year when we connect with the community. It saddens us deeply that we cannot hold this community event this year but had to make the decision. The protection and well-being of our community is paramount.”
Fair staff are working on a plan to continue to hold the youth market sales using precautions for social distancing with a virtual auction. More information will be provided as the plan is completed.
“We wanted to move forward with the fair this year but the dates of the fair are early in relation to when we might be able to get back into the community after the stay home, stay health order,” said Thurston County Fair Coordinator, Theresa Reid. “There are too many unknowns related to keeping the community safe right now and what might be allowed in relation to mass gatherings and how that could impact an event the size of our fair.”
Thurston County plans to celebrate the 150th Thurston County Fair in 2021.
