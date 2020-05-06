The Spring Community Garage Sale at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds that was originally scheduled for May, then moved to June, is now officially canceled.
The next sale is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24. The spring sale will return in 2021. For more information, contact the fairgrounds at 360-740-1495 or swwf@lewiscountywa.gov.
