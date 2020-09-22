19 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Thurston County Since Saturday; One Death Reported Monday

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported 13 cases on Saturday and Sunday with an additional six cases reported on Monday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county now stands at 1,140.
A new death was also reported Monday, though no details on the individual were published on the county’s website. This is the 17th person to pass from the virus since the start of the health crisis, according to the county.
The county also recently ended the week of Sept. 14-20 with 41 total new cases of the virus — the lowest weekly total since June.
The percentage of new COVID-19 cases reported from Sept. 1-7 rose from the week prior and currently stands at 1.9 percent.
An average 6.07 new cases have been reported daily over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported Monday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 51 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,476. One death was reported Monday, bringing the total number reported since the start of the pandemic to 164. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 35.6, which is an increase from Friday’s report.
• The Washington State Department of Health has reported a net 82,848 cases of COVID-19. A total 7,296 hospitalizations and 2,055 deaths have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,704,670. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.5 percent.
• A total 6,830,209 total cases have been reported nationwide, according to numbers from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. There have been approximately 199,756 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
