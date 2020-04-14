Days after the state announced a new grant program to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it came to an end in 14 counties, including Thurston County, after overwhelming demand, state information shows.
Other counties no longer collecting applications include Whatcom and Lewis counties.
The program, Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grants, was announced by the governor on April 7. It provided $5 million to make grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses with up to 10 full-time employees, among other requirements.
Administered by the state Department of Commerce, and working with local economic development officials, the state received 23,000 applications statewide last week, spokeswoman Penny Thomas said.
"Companies are hurting," she said in reaction to the demand.
However, the state did not make the decision to stop collecting the applications, Thomas said. That decision was left up to local economic development officials, she said.
Thurston Economic Development Council executive director Michael Cade stopped accepting applications late last week after the county received 861 applications for the funding.
"Each county has a per-capita allotment," Cade said Monday, adding that Thurston County was guaranteed a minimum of 15 grants, with a potential high of 64 grants.
The EDC was analyzing and ranking the applications for the state, he said
In Whatcom County, the applications were cut off after economic development officials there received 752 last week, and in Lewis County, it was halted after 143 applications, spokeswoman Thomas said.
Although the "Working Washington" website is no longer accepting applications, the EDC website still is, but given the per-capita allotment, new applicants likely won't receive any money, Cade said.
It wasn't immediately clear if the state will announce more money for the program, but the state Department of Commerce will continue to work with small businesses, Thomas said.
"We are working with everyone -- local, state, fed, public, private, nonprofit -- to find additional capacity and resources to help them through and into recovery," Thomas said in a text.
Cade also urged Thurston County business owners to go to the EDC website for more resources to help small businesses. If the business is based in Lacey, for example, the EDC is still accepting applications for grants of up to $10,000 from the city.
For more small business resources, go to:
-- Working Washington: http://startup.choosewashingtonstate.com/covid-grants/
-- Thurston EDC: https://thurstonedc.com/
-- Department of Commerce: https://www.commerce.wa.gov/
