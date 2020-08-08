10 New Cases of COVID-19 Announced in Lewis County Saturday

Ten more Lewis County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total for the county since the start of the pandemic in March to 231 cases, according to Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
Two of the 10 cases announced Saturday are people in their 20s, three are in their 30s, one is in their 50s, one is in their 70s and three are in their 80s. One of the 10 cases announced Saturday is hospitalized, bringing the total number of people who have been hospitalized at some time during their illness to 26. No new recoveries were announced. Three of the 231 people confirmed to have contract the virus have died since March.
Eight of the 10 new cases live in County Commissioner District 1 and the other two live in District 2.
No new overall testing data was available from the state Department of Health Saturday. As of its last report, 6,393 Lewis County residents had been tested for COVID-19.
