A 93-year-old man with dementia is missing in Centralia, according to the Centralia Police Department.
Robert S. Gerard was last seen at 2 p.m. Monday walking toward the 2400 block of North Pearl Street in Centralia. Gerard has dementia and seizures, according to the police department.
He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, brown jacket, blue jeans and a gold-colored cane. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds and has blue eyes and white hair.
To report his whereabouts, call 360-740-1105 or 911.
