Centralia and W.F. West High School Recognize Top Seniors in Virtual Ceremony

Editor's Note: The area's top graduates will also be featured in a special section dedicated to the class of 2020 in June. The section will also tentatively include photos of all graduates in The Chronicle's coverage area.
The annual Centralia and W.F. West High School top 10 banquet, which honors the top 10 seniors of each high school based upon academic achievement, was held virtually on Monday evening.
The video honoring the top ten seniors from both high schools premiered on the Centralia School District’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. Monday evening. All twenty seniors introduced themselves in a video recorded at home, mentioned their family and friends watching the video from home, and gave a summary of their plans after high school graduation.
“This is a joyous occasion to recognize the supreme accomplishments realized by our students over their four years of high school,” said Centralia High School Principal Josue Lowe. “While we cannot come together to celebrate at this time due to the extraordinary circumstances our world currently finds itself in, I do hope that you will find our event this evening as one that is meaningful and heartfelt.”
In past years, the two high schools have taken turns each in hosting the banquet — this year it was Centralia’s turn. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the district could not hold the event in person this year, so a video was created which began with an introduction from Lowe and Bob Walters, principal at W.F. West High School.
“The top 10 banquet that Centralia and W.F. West High School hosts is really a time-honored tradition. We wish the circumstances were different,” Walters said. “Students — we are really proud of you and that’s really what we want to say tonight. Your academic excellence has really shown through in rigorous coursework, hard work, community service — you really stand out.”
In order from one to ten, Centralia High School’s first senior seen in the video was Alexandra Erb who will be attending Western Washington University Honors College to study biology and kinesiology on a pre-med track. Carissa Kaut will be attending Centralia College to play women’s basketball and pursue a degree in either physical therapy or teaching and coaching. Gabriel Lewis will be attending the University of Washington to study engineering in the fall. Lillian Johnson plans to attend the University of Portland and major in biology and pre-dental.
Next on Centralia High School’s list is Megan Allen, who plans to attend the University of Washington to study psychology. Brynna Rooklidge’s plans for next year include attending George Fox University to pursue a degree in mathematics and running for the women’s run cross country and track teams. Sheila Johnson plans to attend Washington State University to study public relations and international business. Miriam Martinez will be attending the University of Washington to major in education with the hopes of becoming an early education teacher or a high school math teacher. Jadon Grimes plans to transfer with his business associate’s degree from Centralia College and continue his education at Northwest Nazarene University. Shayna Sekerak plans to finish getting her associate’s degree at Centralia College and then transfer to a university to pursue a degree in education.
The top ten graduating seniors from W.F. West High School began with Colin Slattery, who plans to attend Washington State University Honors College and study neuroscience.
Gabriel Sheets will be completing his associate’s degree at Centralia College and then transferring to the University of Washington to study engineering. Olivia Braun plans to attend the University of Washington to pursue a degree in chemical engineering. Lucas Amrine plans to study international relations at the University of Washington next year. Kaylee Dexter will be attending Western Washington University in the fall to pursue a degree in plastics and composites engineering.
Next on W.F. West’s list is Ava Chrisman, who will be pursuing a degree in either psychology or accounting at the University of Washington.
Nina Wearner plans to attend Washington State University to study engineering.
Lalea Tanaka plans to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City to study business.
Wenxuan Ma plans to study computer science at the University of Washington. Ellie Bunker will be attending Eastern Washington University to pursue a degree in communication sciences and disorders.
Lowe said that each top ten student received a top ten program, DVD and gift card.
He thanked several individuals who helped make the virtual ceremony possible including, Interim Superintendent Kristy Vetter and each school board member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.