As stories of difficulties meeting increased demand for food amid an ongoing pandemic that has decimated the job market are told across the country, the Lewis County Food Bank Coalition has a different narrative to share.
At the nine locations it serves across the county, there seems to be plenty of food to go around, said coalition Vice President Sue Barlow.
And that’s because businesses, organizations and individuals are giving more than ever before.
“Giving is way up here,” she said Thursday while working in the coalition’s Chehalis warehouse just off of Jackson Highway.
Illustrating her point was a cadre of representatives from Sunbird Shopping Center and Georgia Boot, who arrived at the facility to hand deliver a check for $4,000. The money was collected through the Chehalis business’s annual Truck Load Boot Sale, a partnership with Georgia Boot that provides a $5 donation to the food bank coalition for every pair sold.
Georgia Boot Territory Sales Manager Burt Greene said Sunbird has been its longest lasting partner in an effort that was originally aimed at a broader rollout at other locations across the country.
Through the years, Sunbird has remained committed, and every year it ends up making a sizable donation to the food bank coalition. This was the ninth year the business has made a donation.
“Their commitment to our brand is phenomenal,” Greene said. “It’s truly a partnership.”
Sunbird Shopping Center Store Manager Marc Harris said it’s a top to bottom focus for the local retailer.
“The whole store gets behind it,” said Harris, who noted that employees are enthusiastic about taking part and donning their “Give Hunger the Boot” shirts.
Sunbird Shopping Center, considered an essential business by state pandemic restriction definitions, currently employs about 45 people as it operates on reduced hours.
Harris said the supply line has been an issue at times, but he and the rest of the staff have worked hard to keep items in stock. He said the business had its best gardening season ever, followed by an equally successful canning season.
Likewise, Greene said Georgia Boot has also had to “focus on the basics” at times in order to keep popular items on the shelves.
But while business practices have been adjusted, there was never any real thought given to skipping the sale — and the food bank donation it provides — due to the pandemic and associated restrictions.
Back at the food bank, Barlow says she attributes the county’s food resiliency to the essential nature of Lewis County’s workforce, from loggers to farmers to healthcare workers.
Still, she said, needs remain in the community, and financial donations such as the one made by Sunbird each year allows the coalition to “fill holes” not satisfied by frequent donations of food itself.
“It’s huge,” she said of Thursday’s donation.
The coalition has food bank locations in Centralia, Chehalis, Mineral, Morton, Pe Ell, Salkum, Toledo, Winlock and White Pass.
Barlow and a dedicated team of volunteers — along with those who make contributions — continue to make sure each of the communities have enough food.
“There’s still a need for food, and hopefully we’re meeting it,” she said.
Learn more about the Lewis County Food Bank Coalition online at lcfbc.net.
To stay up to date on happenings at Sunbird Shopping Center, find them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.