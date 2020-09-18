Thurston County's first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened Thursday morning in Lacey, attracting a steady stream of customer vehicles throughout the day.
The new fast-food business can be found in Hawks Prairie, just off Marvin Road near the northbound exit to I-5.
There was no dine-in service on Thursday, but the drive-thru was busy -- so busy at times that the line of vehicles stretched all the way to Quinault Drive, said owner Justin Mears, who was on site for opening day.
Lacey police also were on scene to help with traffic.
No one camped overnight to be the first in line, Mears said, but there were a few customers who arrived before the business opened at 6:30 a.m.
"I'm super proud of my team, and I couldn't be more excited and grateful," said Mears, 32, who now lives in Lacey as well. The business employs 115 people, he said.
Mears served in the Navy for 11 years. He never had an interest in corporate America, he said, but was interested in running his own business. Mears grew up in South Carolina and was familiar with Chick-fil-A, which got its start in Atlanta, Georgia.
Customers on Thursday said they were pleased to have a Chick-fil-A in the area. The next closest location is in Lakewood, Pierce County.
Maxey Ryan-Brooks of Olympia, who works nearby, now has a convenient place to go for food, she said. She's loyal to Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken sandwich, she said, but was going to try the chicken biscuit on Thursday.
James Hicks of Lacey said he had been counting down the days since he first saw the Chick-fil-A sign.
"They have great sandwiches, great service -- it's the greatest experience I've ever had a fast-food restaurant," he said. His go-to order is the regular chicken sandwich, with Polynesian sauce.
"And make sure to get the waffle fries," he said.
Mia Sheppard of DuPont was getting breakfast with plans to try the mocha cold brew coffee, she said.
She previously drove 25-30 minutes to go to the location in Lakewood, but now she has reduced that time by coming to Lacey.
"This is just closer and convenient," she said.
She, too, touted the waffle fries.
"I'm pretty excited," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.