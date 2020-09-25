The Sunbird Shopping Center in Chehalis is halfway through its 19th annual Truck Load Boot Sale, a partnership with Georgia Boot that has resulted in thousands of dollars going to the Lewis County Food Bank Coalition over the years.
As part of the two-week event, which ends Sept. 30, $5 from the purchase of every pair of the boots is donated to the food bank.
“Stop in and help feed our community with your purchase,” said Kelli Erb, of Sunbird Shopping Center.
Sunbird Shopping Center is located at 1757 N. National Ave., in Chehalis. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week.
Learn more at sunbirdshoppingcenter.com.
