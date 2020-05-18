The Port of Chehalis is working through the COVID-19 outbreak by continuing to talk to clients about leasing and buying land and buildings as well as offering “business first aid” to help local businesses during the government-ordered shutdown.
“Things are still going strong at the Port of Chehalis despite the impacts of the pandemic. Since the start of the virus-related closures, most of our work has shifted to providing ‘business first aid’ to Chehalis-area businesses.” said Randy Mueller, CEO of the Port of Chehalis.
Mueller said that the most significant impacts on the port have been the closing of their offices to the public and conducting all business over the phone, through email, or through Zoom meetings.
The Port of Chehalis Commission’s public meetings are now held over Zoom and the link to meetings is distributed to the public through social media.
Mueller said although the port doesn’t have money to help the businesses, they are adept at interpreting “government speak” and have been able to direct business toward resources to help them including grants and loans.
“We also partnered with the Chehalis Community Renaissance Team and the Lewis EDC, creating and distributing lists of restaurants, retailers, and other businesses open during this crisis via social media, our web pages, and email mass mailings,” said Mueller.
Mueller said that the port is still talking with clients about leasing and buying land and buildings and have begun construction on a rail spur project estimated to be complete by mid-June. The winning bidder in the rail spur project was RailWorks Track Systems with a bid of $776,006. Mueller said it’s likely that some of their planned projects will be put on hold but formal decisions have not been made yet.
“While tax revenue funds many of our projects, our lines of business — building leases and property sales — pay for a large portion of the work we do as well,” said Mueller. “Our tenants will undoubtedly struggle in the months ahead, so we’re updating our financial models to reflect lower lease revenue and increasing vacancies. Fortunately, our commissioners have planned for the likelihood of a recession and have financial policies in place that keep sufficient financial reserves on hand to get us through this.”
Mueller said he recognized that small businesses need help right now and he’s glad the port is able to help in some way.
“I just have to say that I’m amazed at how strong and resilient our community has been. The social and economic costs have been huge, but they pale in comparison to the public health impacts that have been avoided and the lives that have been saved,” said Mueller.
