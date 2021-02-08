The Port of Chehalis has closed the largest sale in its history with a $2.5 million sale to McCallum Rock Drilling. The company will be adding 100 new jobs over the course of the two years, port CEO Randy Mueller said.
“Those employees at McCallum, they’re making two to four times the average income of folks in Chehalis, so these are not just jobs — these are great jobs,” Mueller said.
A family-owned company since 1988, McCallum Rock Drilling has provided controlled drilling and blasting services in several states in the U.S. The contractor performs drilling and blasting for road and highway construction, quarried and residential and commercial development.
McCallum Rock Drilling has already been operating in Lewis County at the Chehalis Industrial Park and currently employs about 100 technically-skilled employees. The company has purchased the 123 Habein Road industrial complex at the Port of Chehalis, which includes three buildings on about 10 acres.
“McCallum Rock Drilling are recognized leaders in their industry, and they offer some of the highest-paying industrial wages in Lewis County,” Port of Chehalis Commission President Mark Anders said. “This property sale is the largest in the port’s history and a big win for our local economy. We couldn’t be happier that they chose to stay in Chehalis as their business continues to grow.”
Tyler McCallum and Hayley (McCallum) Coronel purchased the company from their father, Rich, in 2016 and have steadily grown the business by about 20% each year, according to a press release from the Port of Chehalis.
“We are pleased to continue our investment in the Chehalis community and look forward to expanding our workforce in Lewis County,” Tyler McCallum said. “We have found high-quality employees here, who share our family values and strong work ethic.”
More information about McCallum Rock Drilling can be found on their Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/mccallumrock/ and more information about the Port of Chehalis can be found at portofchehalis.com.