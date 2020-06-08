Editor’s Note: The Chronicle is working to assist local businesses suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 virus spread and associated government orders to close or limit commerce. There will be a feature on a local business in each edition of The Chronicle and at chronline.com moving forward. To be considered, email reporter Eric Trent at etrent@chronline.com. Additionally, The Chronicle will continue to offer its coverage of the coronavirus and its effects across the community, state and nation free outside of our paywall at chronline.com.
MORTON — Saved by the pizza.
Papa Bear’s Restaurant and Lounge owners Shawn and Kimberly Crittenden don’t know what would have happened had it not been for a newly-installed pizza oven during the crux of the coronavirus pandemic.
When COVID-19 first hit in mid March, Papa Bear’s was scrambling like everyone else. The Crittendens were forced to lay off all nine of their employees and condense their menu down to sandwiches and burgers.
They had been wanting to add a pizza oven for a while due to the lack of options in the area. So they bought and installed the oven and began running ads on Facebook. It was a smashing hit.
They sold 350 pizzas in the first three weeks.
“It was huge,” Shawn said. “People loved that we were being innovative to try and get through this mess. We just jumped on it and it’s still going now. We’re still pushing pizzas like crazy.”
The pizza boom coupled with Lewis County moving into phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, which allowed Papa Bear’s to re-open its dining room over Memorial Day Weekend, has allowed the restaurant to hire back all of its employees, and add four more.
“Ever since we reopened, it’s been overwhelmingly great for us,” Shawn said. “The community has been an outstanding support for us.”
It’s that community that first brought the Crittenden’s to Morton in the first place. Shawn grew up in Seattle and Kimberly in Tacoma. Shawn has been in the restaurant business for 35 years, since he was 14 years old. It’s the only work he’s done, all the way from mom-and-pop joints up to five-star hotels, from dishwasher to regional manager.
The Crittenden’s were living in Yelm eight years ago while trying to figure out where to buy a home and raise their kids. They visited Morton and fell in love with the area.
“It’s a great place to raise a family,” Shawn said. “It’s why we moved out here.”
Really the only thing east Lewis County was lacking at the time was quality food options, so the Crittendens found the building on Main Avenue and opened their new restaurant.
“We wanted to bring something that people could enjoy at a decent price,” Shawn said.
Papa Bear’s was an instant hit, and continues to be. There was 3 and a half feet of snow on the ground in Morton when the restaurant first opened on Jan. 2, 2017 and the customers still came in droves for the grand opening.
The restaurant saw double-digit increases in sales each of its first three years — which, in the restaurant business, is almost unheard of, Shawn said.
The biggest challenge, in some aspects, was the lack of quality cooks out in rural east Lewis County. There were many times, including a seven-month stretch, where Shawn cooked seven days a week, from opening to closing. But right now the Crittendens actually have four excellent chefs who have been lifesavers during this time.
And the restaurant has continued to climb. Papa Bear’s was up 26 percent in sales over the first three months of 2020 before the coronavirus hit. Papa Bear’s brought back its full menu when it reopened its dining room and offers breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The Crittendens have found that a lot of their recent customers are out-of-county eaters who are wanting to experience actually dining inside a restaurant again.
Much of Papa Bear’s burgeoning success is credited to using local meats from Bear Ridge Smokehouse, a local butcher shop just down the street on Main Avenue. Bear Ridge cuts all of Papa Bear’s country fried steaks and smokes all its hams. All meats are fresh and never frozen.
Another pillar of Papa Bear’s popularity has been its affordable prices. Morton businesses take advantage during the tourist season when out-of-towners are heading to White Pass Ski Resort, the Pacific Crest Trail and so forth.
“The locals are the ones who support us year-round because they know we don’t price gouge,” Shawn said. “They know they can get a meal at a decent price and they’re going to be full. I know what it takes to earn that buck. If I’m making a little bit of money opposed to a whole bunch just because of that, that’s what I’ll do all day long.”
The restaurant sells an average of 10,000 burgers a year, and a classic third-pound hamburger can be had for $9.99. A large pepperoni pizza goes for $12.99. The fish and chips, which are battered in-house, sell for $12.99 for the three piece and $13.99 for the four piece. There is also a full bar and pull tabs, as well.
Business has been so fortuitous that the Crittenden’s are looking to expand somewhere along the Interstate 5 corridor. They have been trying to get in touch with the Port of Centralia to be an anchor restaurant in the Centralia Station along with WinCo, a long-planned development near the Interstate 5 interchange at Mellen Street. The Crittendens have no doubt their restaurant would be equally as popular in the Chehalis-Centralia area as it is in Morton.
“We eat just to check out all the other businesses and I’ll put my food up against anybody’s,” Shawn said.
