Signs on Harold’s Burger Bar, located at 727 S. Gold St. in Centralia, indicate the popular Hub City business will be making a return in the future. Though details were not available as of press time, a sign recently attached to the business reads “Harold’s Is Coming Back Soon.” The eatery closed at the end of 2018 after 68 years in business. Look for more information in an upcoming edition of The Chronicle.
