Harold’s Burger Bar is located at 727 South Gold Street in Centralia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Signs on Harold’s Burger Bar, located at 727 S. Gold St. in Centralia, indicate the popular Hub City business will be making a return in the future. Though details were not available as of press time, a sign recently attached to the business reads “Harold’s Is Coming Back Soon.” The eatery closed at the end of 2018 after 68 years in business. Look for more information in an upcoming edition of The Chronicle. 

A sign reads, ‘Harold’s Is Coming Back Soon!’ at Harold’s Burger Bar in Centralia.
A sign by the menu at Harold’s Burger Bar asks visitors to socially distance, seen Friday afternoon in Centralia.
The Harold’s Burger Bar sign beacons above the roof Friday afternoon in Centralia.

