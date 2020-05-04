Centralia Farmers Market

Board President Bruce Yost, left, and Market Manager Marie Shankle, right, pose for a photo with Beatrice, a Springer Spaniel, Friday afternoon at the Centralia Farmers Market.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Centralia Farmers Market

The Centralia Farmers Market is located outside the VF Outlet in Centralia.
Centralia Farmers Market

A sign reminding patrons to wash their hands sits on display Friday afternoon at the Centralia Farmers Market.
Centralia Farmers Market

Bob Simons adjusts his mask while talking to an attendee Friday afternoon at the Centralia Farmers Market.
Centralia Farmers Market

COVID-19 guidelines are on display Friday afternoon at the Centralia Farmers Market.
Centralia Farmers Market

Market Manager Marie Shankle wraps a tent with plastic wrap for a vendor Friday afternoon at the Centralia Farmers Market.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.