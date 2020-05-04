top story Photos: Centralia Farmers Market Reopens Friday With Masks, Distancing Restrictions May 4, 2020 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Board President Bruce Yost, left, and Market Manager Marie Shankle, right, pose for a photo with Beatrice, a Springer Spaniel, Friday afternoon at the Centralia Farmers Market. Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Centralia Farmers Market is located outside the VF Outlet in Centralia. Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com A sign reminding patrons to wash their hands sits on display Friday afternoon at the Centralia Farmers Market. Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com Bob Simons adjusts his mask while talking to an attendee Friday afternoon at the Centralia Farmers Market. Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com COVID-19 guidelines are on display Friday afternoon at the Centralia Farmers Market. Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com Market Manager Marie Shankle wraps a tent with plastic wrap for a vendor Friday afternoon at the Centralia Farmers Market. Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
