Ryan Hughes, general sales manager at Awesome Ford, stands in the bed of a Ford F-150 on Wednesday after he and salesman Kyle Day, far left, loaded up boxes of masks prior to Ford Mask Distribution Day, which will take place on Thursday at the Chehalis location. Staff plans to provide access to free face masks for community members. The Ford face masks will be available while supplies last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The limit is 20 masks per person. Awesome Ford is located at 1101 Southwest Interstate Ave. in Chehalis.