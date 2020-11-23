Editor’s Note:The Chronicle is working to assist local businesses suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 virus spread and associated government orders to close or limit commerce. There will be a feature on a local business in each edition of The Chronicle and at chronline.com moving forward. To be considered, email reporter Eric Trent at etrent@chronline.com. Additionally, The Chronicle will continue to offer its coverage of the coronavirus and its effects across the community, state and nation free outside of our paywall at chronline.com.
When you have a friend who can whip up top-notch espressos, you take full advantage of it. That’s exactly what husband and wife Marco Bertucci and Jessi Gilliam did.
When the duo moved to Centralia after running a construction company, Bertucci Brothers Construction, in Puyallup for five years, they noticed that Nervous Ned’s coffee stand had closed.
Bertucci, who grew up in Morton, and Gilliam, who is from Mineral, had no prior experience owning or operating a coffee stand. But being coffee lovers and entrepreneurs, and having a friend, Alma Mendoza, who spoiled them with delicious espressos over the years, they decided to take a chance.
The two bought the old Nervous Ned’s stand during the pandemic, completely revamped it and started with a soft opening on Nov. 7. Named The Cup, the new stand’s grand opening was Nov. 21.
Mendoza is their main barista, who even taught Gilliam how to whip up a delicious espresso. Gilliam’s little sister is also training to be a barista at the stand, as well as Bertucci’s brother, so the stand is staffed up to be open 12 hours, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
One big draw for potential customers is The Cup has some of the lowest prices in the county. Lattes start at $3.25 for a 12 ounce and go up to just $4.25 for a 24 ounce. Mochas start at $3.50 for a 12 ounce and Big Trains go for $4.25 for a 12 ounce. Kids drinks are also affordable as well, with steamers, ciders and italian sodas all starting at $1 each. Kid smoothies begin at $1.50 and milkshakes at $2.50. There is also an assortment of snacks for adults and children.
“I have three kids and I love coffee, so I go to coffee stands all the time,” Gilliam said. “It was important for me to have really cheap options for kids.”
They are able to offer affordable prices because the stand is entirely family-owned, much like their construction company, Bertucci said.
“Running it family-owned eliminates money you have to pay to the government, like L&I, things like that,” Bertucci said. “With the lower overhead, we’re able to provide the best-quality coffee here with cheaper prices.”
They use Dillanos Coffee Roasters beans, a family-owned specialty coffee roaster based out of Sumner. Dillanos was named Roast Magazine’s Macro Roaster of the Year in 2011.
The Cup also features drinks that most other stands don’t offer, including a few traditional to Mexico, which Mendoza specializes in because of her Mexican heritage. Those include mangonada, which is basically a Mexican mango smoothie. Horchatas are a drink made up of white rice soaked in water and flavored with cinnamon and sugar. And mazapan is a blended drink flavored with the Mexican peanut candy of the same name, hazelnut and chocolate.
“It’s traditional Mexican drinks that you would find in Mexico,” Mendoza said. “We’re creating them here. We’re still playing.”
The stand is also bilingual as Mendoza is fluent in both English and Spanish. The Cup plans to offer Fuller’s Market’s homemade donuts, too, made fresh daily.
“Come on in and get a No. 1 donut and a No. 1 coffee, at a price you can’t beat,” Bertucci said.
The stand has also been completely remodeled, inside and out, with a new roof, paint job, sign and even a grassy area out front with a walk-up area and picnic table and umbrella. Another plus is the remodel came during the pandemic, which means everything was built in accordance with all the precautions and state guidelines.
Bertucci and Gilliam know that opening a new business during a pandemic isn’t the most ideal time, but are confident their level of customer service, low prices and delicious coffee will keep customers coming back for more. Bertucci stressed the importance of supporting small businesses at this time.
“When people in the community are affected adversely, it affects everyone,” Bertucci said. “I can only hope things stay open and people can continue to make a living. We’re all connected.”
More Information on The Cup
Owners: Marco Bertucci and Jessi Gilliam
Location: 1822 N. Pearl St., Centralia
Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily
Phone: 360-506-7983
Facebook: https://www.face
