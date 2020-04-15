The former Morton Medical Center, a privately-owned business, is now a part of the Arbor Health medical system, the organization announced this week.
As of Monday, the clinic is now Arbor Health, Morton Clinic.
“We are pleased to welcome the entire clinic staff to our team,” said Leianne Everett, Arbor Health CEO, in a news release. “This idea has been discussed several times through the years and was always something the hospital district leadership wanted to see happen. This year, everything finally fell into place. We believe it’s a good move for all of us.”
The Morton Clinic staff are reportedly glad to have made the transition.
“We are pleased to be joining Arbor Health,” Mark Hansen, M.D., said. “This will provide more seamless patient care between test results, specialty care, hospital and ER and our clinic.”
The clinic’s existing patients will experience some advantages from the change including that Morton Clinic medical records are now available to Morton Hospital emergency department physicians. The clinic is now a part of the Arbor Health website, www.MyArborHealth.org, which includes online bill pay ,and beginning in June, clinic patients will have access to the Arbor Health Patient Portal.
