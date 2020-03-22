McMenamins would like you to know it is still around, in a virtual sense.
The regional entertainment-restaurant-brewpub-hotel chain announced Friday it still is operating its online gift store as well as an online wine shop out of its Edgefield winery in Troutdale, Oregon.
Earlier this week, McMenamins announced massive temporary layoffs of workers at its Washington and Oregon sites as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Its locations include Centralia's Olympic Club, Tacoma's Elks Temple and The Spar in Olympia.
Business operations McMenamins plans to continue with, announced Friday, include:
-- 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop in Northwest Portland sells to-go beer, wine, cider and spirits. It is waiving a growler fee for beer and cider fills. (No personal growlers accepted).
-- Online gift shop offers 20 percent off with promo code UNITED (discount excludes gift cards & gift packs.)
-- Edgefield Winery's online shop is open and offering a flat $10 shipping rate for orders of six bottles or more.
-- Starting Monday at Edgefield, curbside pickup will be available for to-go beer, wine, cider and spirits. Customers can submit an order and pay at edgefieldwinery.com. Pre-ordered pickups will occur from 2-6 p.m. at Edgefield only.
McMenamins' hotels in Oregon are closed through April 16, while its Washington sites are closed at least through March 30. For those with questions about hotel reservations, email hotels@mcmenamins.com.
More information about McMenamins' shutdown is available on its main website, https://www.mcmenamins.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.