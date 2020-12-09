After buying the Chehalis Theater just a few weeks ago, Tim Filer and his business partners have big plans for the historic building. They plan on turning it into a swanky ‘50s-style event space for everything from movies, weddings, concerts and burlesque shows. When asked what his ideal opening night would look like, Filer offered the following picture:
“Either burlesque or a big band cabaret, Copacabana-style, with an MC, comedy intermixed, horn section, the full nine yards. Something you’d see at the Copacabana, and just all night long. Reservations only. Packed house … Something even non-local newspapers would come down for and be like ‘woah, look what’s happening in Chehalis.’”
When Ralph Hubbert put the theater up for sale during the pandemic, Filer and his partners jumped on it.
“It was a ballsy move, but I think it’ll be worth it in the end,” he said, noting that he was able to buy the theater for fairly cheap. The bar he co-owns just down the street, McFiler’s, is hanging on despite COVID-19 restrictions, and will be able to pay the theater’s bills for several months. Depending on how the pandemic plays out, Filer hopes to open the theater in four to six months.
For the last few days, he’s been in the theater preparing for renovations, which local contractors will help with. There’s an air mattress and comfy blankets right in front of the big screen, where Filer’s wife and kids have been having family movie nights as he looks through the endless nooks and crannies of the building, which are still stuffed with old equipment, cushioned theater chairs and boxes of beer.
In fact, the theater is still fully-equipped, and practically ready to open right now if it wasn’t for COVID-19 restrictions. But Filer’s vision will take some work first. The boiler room beneath the stage will be turned into a greenroom for bands, and the floor will be leveled off and filled with round tables and chairs. A wet bar will be added to the back of the theater, the ceiling will be painted, and hardwood and a walk-in cooler will be added. Filer plans on displaying some antique projection equipment as well.
“Some of it’s collectible, but my partners and I are kind of dorks about that stuff, so we’ll probably go through everything and look up what it’s worth and try to keep the stuff that’s really cool,” Filer said.
They’re thinking of adding “McFiler’s” in neon letters above the marquee, although they also want to preserve the historic vibe of the building, which was built in the 1920s as a car dealership and converted to a theater in the ‘30s. On McFiler’s Chehalis Theater’s Facebook page, you can see archived photos of the old theater, provided by the county’s historical museum.
“That’s why we named it ‘McFiler’s Chehalis Theater.’ We want everybody to know it’s still named the Chehalis Theater. We’re not taking it from the community,” Filer said.
And while Chehalis may have two big “McFiler’s” signs in town, the theater will largely depart from McFiler’s pub atmosphere. The plan is to serve high-class food (think filet mignon and risotto). Filer’s already in talks with an old chef friend who’s moving back from California — “it’s almost like destiny,” Filer said.
While serving up top-notch food, Filer also wants to make sure not to alienate community members who want a more casual feel. To accommodate everyone, Filer says on some days the theater will offer a more traditional McFiler’s menu, featuring sandwiches and a kid-friendly flick.
“But at the same time, we know the community needs sort of a ritzier place so people can get dolled up and come out and watch a burlesque show and eat nice food,” he said, noting that he hopes the joint will pull outside money into the community. “And then when we close, you can always walk over to McFiler’s.”
