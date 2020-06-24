Restrictions imposed upon local businesses are slated to ease up with Lewis County’s move into phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan. With that, various business owners around the county are preparing for the next step.
The Washington state Department of Health approved Lewis County’s move into the third phase on Friday. At this point, restaurants are able to reopen at 75 percent capacity, bars at 25 percent and theaters at half-capacity. Libraries and museums are also among the businesses that can reopen.
For Dawn Merchant, owner of Dawn’s Delectables in Centralia, the move will allow her to continue recapturing the normal flow of business she brought in before the shutdowns.
“It will allow us to open back up our meeting room for small groups of 10 or less,” Merchant said. “That will be a big thing for us, we’ve lost a lot of business without our meeting room being able to be open.”
She said her and her staff took the weekend to figure out what 75 percent capacity looked like in her store. According to Merchant, she opened up at half capacity during phase 2, but only after the requirement for contact tracing was revised.
At this point, she’s also adapting a written safety plan for her business, as mandated by the state.
“We’ve pretty much been doing all of the things that have been required,” Merchant said. “We’ve been sanitizing and offering sanitizer for our customers … it’s not too much different from phase 2, it’s just a matter of filling out the paperwork, which we will have done come Monday.”
According to the phase 3 safety plan template, businesses are required to develop a written safety plan, detailing how the business plans on adhering to guidelines concerning physical distancing, protective equipment and screening, among others.
Even with businesses being able to reopen, though, Chehalis’ Market Street Pub and Grill owner Tara Bird has concerns about the flow of patrons increasing immediately.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of people who are still too nervous to come back out,” Bird said. “Not only that, but people have been financially buckled down for the past couple of months. It’s not going to just all of a sudden get better when we open our doors.”
Bird also pointed to the rising price of products she needs to run her business and the potential hurdles that may cause as she continues to reopen.
“There’s a lot of demand for stuff that we can’t even get anymore,” Bird said. “A lot of breweries have either shut down or they’re not even brewing kegs, we can’t get anything until mid-July, maybe early August last we were told.”
Various protective supplies have also caused problems for Bird and her business. She said gloves are currently almost impossible to get.
“Not only is it harder to get them now, but we’re going through five times as many,” Bird said. “There’s a lot of hidden stuff in there that people aren’t going to be paying attention to. When people come out, they don’t want to pay $13 for a burger because everyone’s broke right now. If they’re not broke, they’re protecting what they have.”
Different businesses from various industries around Lewis County continue to adapt how they need to. With even more restrictions lifted, Merchant feels it’s beneficial to continue carefully working toward a sense of normalcy.
“I think that we also need to heed some caution as we move forward and make sure that we don’t send ourselves backwards with a huge spike,” Merchant said. “I think that, for the most part, we’ve been doing well and I’m just going to continue to follow the guidelines.”
