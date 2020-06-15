Editor’s Note: The Chronicle is working to assist local businesses suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 virus spread and associated government orders to close or limit commerce. There will be a feature on a local business in each edition of The Chronicle and at chronline.com moving forward. To be considered, email reporter Eric Trent at etrent@chronline.com. Additionally, The Chronicle will continue to offer its coverage of the coronavirus and its effects across the community, state and nation free outside of our paywall at chronline.com.
MOSSYROCK — Alicia Thornton’s high school yearbook from the early 2000s is proof she was destined to be a business owner.
The Mossyrock resident wrote that her dream job was to own a business someday. At the time, she had plans to open a dance club.
“You know, because I was cool and 18,” Thornton said.
But waitressing has been her favorite job since she was 16 and she soon realized that that’s where her calling was. She began managing coffee shops when she was 19, for about the past 15 years.
It was two and a half years ago when Lemon Tree Cafe and Espresso on East State Street in Mossyrock came up for sale after being open just six months. She felt it was the perfect opportunity to move from coffee shop employee to cafe owner.
“I kind of got sick working for the man,” Thornton said. “It was time to branch out and do what I wanted to do.”
And waitressing is still her favorite job; something that’s always been in her blood.
“Don’t get me wrong, there’s some days where I’m like, ‘I don’t want to smile right now,’” Thornton said. “But I do it.”
Business had been great for the past two and a half years until the global coronavirus pandemic hit in mid March. The first two weeks were excruciatingly slow. Thornton wasn’t sure what would happen to her business if customers didn’t start arriving.
“It was a little scary at times,” Thornton said.
After two weeks, seemingly out of nowhere, it was like summer in Mossyrock, both in regards to weather and the amount of customers. Bouts of rain usually equals less business for Lemon Tree Cafe, but the weather has been mild and dry for the most part this spring and the customers have been arriving in droves.
“It’s been really busy,” Thornton said. “I think it helps that our community is so small. We have a lot of members in our community wanting to help, so they’re coming in quite often to support. I think if we were in Olympia or something it might be a little different story.”
The cafe serves breakfast and lunch only, with breakfast being by far its most popular. Everything is made from scratch, like the gravy on the homemade biscuits that runs for $6.50. The cafe even bakes its own bread for biscuits, sandwiches and toast. Mama’s toast, which is a choice of bread with melted butter, a slice of tomato and pepper, is also among the most popular on the menu and goes for $4.25.
Although business has been good for Lemon Tree through community support, it’s also been bolstered by the cafe’s willingness to adjust. Burgers are now being offered daily instead of just being a weekly special. The cafe buys its meat locally from the Bear Ridge Smokehouse in Morton.
“We’re trying to keep people in,” Thornton said. “We sell a lot of burgers.”
There is no dinner menu but some customers order lunch items, such as the burgers, for dinner. Some other local favorites on the lunch side include smothered roast beef and grilled guacamole turkey sandwiches.
“Those ones I’m proud of because I made those up,” Thornton said. “We have secret sauces we put on there that are homemade in-house.”
The cafe has a little bit of everything, offering a full espresso bar with Dillanos Coffee Roasters coffee, which is roasted in Sumner, Washington. It also offers milkshakes, along with an assortment of baked goods, such as pies, cakes and cupcakes, all of which are made from scratch.
Another plus for the cafe during these times is having a drive-through window, which also helped boost business the past three months. It’s one of few restaurants in east Lewis County that offers a drive through, Thornton said.
“People really like that,” Thornton said. “It’s so convenient, with or without COVID-19. You can call in your order and don’t even have to get out of your car.”
The dining room did open when Lewis County moved into phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase “Safe Start” reopening plan over Memorial Day Weekend. The cafe is currently operating at 50 percent or less capacity, with regards to the guidelines, which is 24 seats for Lemon Tree.
The first week was pretty slow with customers coming in to actually sit down and eat, but it is gradually picking up every day now. Thornton said people are starting to be more comfortable with dining-in at restaurants.
Lemon Tree Cafe and Espresso is currently open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. A full menu and prices can be found on its Facebook page.
