The possibilities of finding a unique gift with a history attached to give to a loved one line the streets of Centralia and can be found in all of the local antique shops.
Most antique shops in town are filled with items brought in by local and regional vendors including the Centralia Square Antique Mall which houses items from over 50 vendors — all with unique interests in collected items from the past. The shop is 6,000 square feet and sells furniture, dishware, antique tools, home decor, jewelry, Christmas decorations, toys and hundreds of other items.
“There’s something for everyone,” Maureen Longley, the shop owner said.
Maureen and Kevin Longley, who used to live in Las Vegas, own Centralia Square Antique Mall and have for the last five years after purchasing it from the previous owner who operated the shop for nearly three decades. She said they had always had an interest in antiques and love operating the store.
“My favorite part is helping people find things that they’ve been looking for for a long time — a memory or something that was their mother’s that got broken years ago and when they find it they’re thrilled. That feeling is really cool,” Maureen Longley said.
She gets most excited when a dealer brings something in that has a lot of history or is something she hasn’t seen before.
“The antique business really comes and goes in waves so there is not something that sells the best. You never know what is going to walk through the door next or what customer is going to walk through the door,” she said.
Longley noted that shopping for vintage furniture instead of buying something new is a great way to be green and environmentally-friendly. She said there’s a number of videos on YouTube about refurbishing furniture and repurposing antique items.
“It’s very trendy to buy something that is older and not being made right now,” she said.
Buffy Larson, a self-proclaimed yard sale junkie antique vendor, was inside Centralia Square Antique Mall on Thursday afternoon. She was packing up her items to move out of the space because health issues in the family had made it more difficult to make the trip to Centralia from her home in Olympia.
Larson said that her family has always loved antiques and vending was something she could do to spend time with her father. She has been an antique vendor for the past ten years.
She said she gets most excited when she finds items from her past and childhood. Larson, 47, recently found a patent leather trunk that her mother packed away when she was in eighth grade.
“It was a time capsule. It was so amazing to see all of this stuff — it brought tears to my eyes. I thought about what can I use and what can my daughter use. If it’s not going to get used, you hate to have it sitting around when somebody else can enjoy it,” Larson said.
Larson said that she has been selling her old cassette tapes and her father sells art-deco era items — including prohibition-era cocktail shakers that would look like a jukebox or another common item to disguise it.
“I just have a passion for it because it connects me with my past,” she said. “Antiques are something you can’t just go buy — it’s like a hunt. If you’re seeking something and you see something that’s perfect for who you’re shopping for — it just really connects you with them and they will have a story to tell as well.”
One street over from Centralia Square Antique Mall, Judee Smith, co-owner of Timeless Treasures on Tower Avenue has operated her antique shop for over 25 years. Tut, Smith’s fluffy, gray cat, pranced down the aisles of antiques on Thursday morning.
“This is what I’ve been doing for so long. We also sell items on eBay and Etsy,” Smith said as she was packing up a shipwright adze from the late 1800s, she estimated. The item had recently been purchased online by a collector for $75.
Smith said that she acquired most of her inventory over the years by going to antique sales and estate sales on the weekends but recently all of her new items are brought in by antique sellers or are donations.
The shop is filled with a little bit of everything — comic books, records, sports memorabilia, toys, jewelry, clocks, radios, etc. — but the shop specializes in lighting. Numerous antique chandeliers, wall sconces and lighting hardware filled the back of the shop.
“There’s a lot of old homes here and people come from all over. A lot of other stores send people to us — like Home Depot — because they don’t have old parts,” Smith said.
Smith said she enjoys learning about the history of an item and more about Centralia’s history through the antiques that come through her shop.
Smith recounted the history of the building she is located, pulling old photos off the wall from behind the counter for reference — including a metal printing block and the black and white photo of a group of newspaper delivery boys it created.
The two-story building on Tower Avenue was constructed in 1907 and is the former location of The Chronicle. Smith said she has the old printing press and printed blocks in the back.
“Down in the basement was the printing press and there’s a door that lifts up and they would throw the papers up on this long table. These boys,” she said pointing to the photo, “would put the papers in the bags and run the routes.”
Smith said that she acquired printing blocks with recordings of the early beginnings of Centralia, including the names of founder George Washington and other pioneers, and donated them to the Lewis County Historical Museum.
When shopping for loved ones during the holidays, choosing to enter an antique shop could create a memorable experience — as history is recounted by local antique enthusiasts, items of the past stir up nostalgia and the gift-receiver looks back on fond memories.
“Of all these antiques — the beautiful stories they could tell — how amazing would that be if we actually got to hear?” Larson said.
