When the salon’s owner where Lisa Lopez ran her hair-styling booth decided to move out of state, Lopez jumped at the chance to take over ownership and start a salon of her own.
The timing seemed right, and it worked out well since Lopez had always wanted to own her own hair salon. Luckily, she was able to keep most of her coworkers from the previous salon, which helped the transition. Other than having to pay the bills for the first time, not a whole lot changed.
That was 12 years ago, and Lopez has been running her Hip-N-Humble hair salon ever since out of the building at 1202 S. Tower Ave. in Centralia. A few things have changed over the years, with some stylists leaving to open their own salons and with new talent arriving. Within the last two years, two longtime stylists have retired, one who worked on hair for 43 years and the other for 30 years.
“We’ve been here a lot longer than most people think,” Lopez said. “We’re so tucked away in the corner next to Santa Lucia Coffee, some people who live in the area don’t even realize we’re right there.”
People sure found out once the salon was able to reopen in May after having to close in March during the pandemic. Business has been booming ever since, especially during those first handful of days in late May and June when Lewis County was one of the only counties in the state that had open salons at the time. People from as far away as King County were calling and trying to book appointments.
“It got a little crazy in June, because not only were we meeting the needs of our community, but other people from outside our community,” Lopez said. “We were pretty slammed and pretty exhausted.”
Hip-N-Humble currently has four stylists other than Lopez: Lori Rarey, who has 30 years of experience; Hope Risling, who has two years of experience; Brisleyni Montenegro, who has eight years experience; and Kelli Roberts, who has one year of experience. Another stylist is joining next month as well.
“We’re still growing,” Lopez said. “We can still bring on another stylist. We have new clients calling in all the time. Business has been actually pretty good for us and consistent.”
About 75% of Hip-N-Humble’s clientele are color clients, with an average age range from 20 to 50 years old, though the salon offers much more than just hair coloring.
Lopez and her hair stylists do precision hair-cutting, razor-cutting, men’s fades, perming, hair extensions, facial waxing and, starting next month, body waxing. Pretty much everything, Lopez said.
One of the most rewarding aspects of owning and operating a hair salon, Lopez said, is seeing the smile on a client’s face after they’re finished. Another part is building connections with people who come in. Lopez has some clients who’ve been coming to her for nearly her entire 27-year career.
“It feels like family,” Lopez said. “We try to connect with this person who’s sitting in our chair. It’s amazing, when a client sits down, how much information they give us. Sometimes we know more about them than their own family, and they feel like family to us.”
Hip-N-Humble is currently open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
More Information on Hip-N-Humble
Owner: Lisa Lopez
Location: 1202 S. Tower Ave. A, Centralia
Phone: 360-807-6511
Website: hip-in-humble.business.site
