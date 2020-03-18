Food Establishments With Violations: Red/Blue/Total
Fuji Teriyaki, Centralia — 10/16/26
All food workers had valid food worker cards except one, who started today. She will obtain card overnight. Please ensure all workers have valid cards before working with food.
Several boxes of raw chicken were thawing at room temperature, stacked on the floor. This is not allowed and has been previously discussed. Frozen foods must be thawed in the refrigerator or in the food prep sink completely immersed under cold running water. These were either placed back into the freezer or placed in the sink to thaw correctly. (3 Blue)
Potentially hazardous foods were cold holding between 482 and 57.4 degrees and must be kept at 41 degrees F or below at all times. These were discarded. This is a repeat violation. (10 Red)
A box of dry noodles was stored on a top shelf immediately below an area of peeling paint, which is a potential source of contamination. These were moved. (5 Blue)
Some cleaned dishes still had significant amounts of food bits, grease or dirt on them. Please ensure all dishes are washed well in soapy water, rinsed in hot plain water, sanitized and then air dried. If using dishwasher, dishes must be scraped well first. (5 Blue)
Entire kitchen must be better cleaned, including food storage containers, counters, microwave, refrigerator, thermometer, etc. This is a repeat violation. (3 Blue)
Due to the third cleanliness violation in the previous two years, a $100 fine is due to the health department within 10 days.
Inspected March 12, 2020.
Lewis County Jail, Chehalis 0/5/5
New dishwasher has been installed but it is not sanitizing. Please correct today and then test at least weekly. Maintenance person is already on his way. This is a repeat violation. (5 Blue)
Inspected March 11, 2020
Twin Cities Senior Center, Chehalis 0/10/10
There is a package of non-commercially packaged vacuum-packed fish in the freezer. Vacuum packaging is not allowed unless specifically approved. Please do not use.
There was no sanitizing solution in towel bucket. This was corrected, but only splashless bleach is available, which is not approved for sanitation. Please provide regular, non-scented bleach by tomorrow. (5 Blue)
The three-compartment sink was being used to wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry some dishes that weren’t going through the dishwasher. There was no sanitizer in the basin where required. This was confirmed with food worker. When regular bleach is provided, please test frequently to ensure 50 to 100 parts per million bleach solution. This is a repeat violation. (5 Blue)
Inspected March 10, 2020
Food Establishments With Perfect Scores:
Napavine Elementary School, Napavine, March 10, 2020
Winlock Elementary School, Winlock, March 10, 2020
Winlock High School, Winlock, March 10, 2020
Lewis County Juvenile Detention, Chehalis, March 11, 2020
Lewis County Head Start, Salkum, March 11, 2020
Onalaska High School, Onalaska, March 11, 2020
Napavine Jr./Sr. High School, Napavine, March 12, 2020
Onalaska Elementary/Middle School, Onalaska, March 12, 2020
Plaza Jalisco, Napavine, March 12, 2020
Editor’s note: These figures are derived from inspections conducted by the Lewis County Public Health Department’s Food Safety Program.
Red violations are those most likely to cause foodborne illness and must be corrected at the time of inspection. Blue violations relate to overall cleanliness and operational conditions and must be corrected by established deadlines or by the next routine inspection.
Any establishment receiving 40 red points or any red point item repeated within an 18 month period is considered a high risk and must be reinspected. An establishment that receives 75 red points or 100 total points (red and blue) on a routine inspection or 40 red points on a repeat inspection will have their food establishment permit suspended.
