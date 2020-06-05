Editor’s Note: The Chronicle is working to assist local businesses suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 virus spread and associated government orders to close or limit commerce. There will be a feature on a local business in each edition of The Chronicle and at chronline.com moving forward. To be considered, email reporter Eric Trent at etrent@chronline.com. Additionally, The Chronicle will continue to offer its coverage of the coronavirus and its effects across the community, state and nation free outside of our paywall at chronline.com.
PE ELL — Janet Toepelt had discussed with the previous owners of Evey’s Cafe and Lounge that if they ever decided to sell their local-favorite restaurant on Pe Ell’s main drag that she would be more than willing to purchase it.
Toepelt had been working for Evey’s for nearly 20 years when the previous owners finally decided to sell it to her three years ago, so it was a natural transition. Not much changed for the restaurant, or Toepelt, who knew the cafe inside and out by that point.
The previous owner and her mother both had health issues, so Toepelt was already running most of the daily operation as an employee, such as managing the staff and coming up with daily specials. Really the only areas she needed to learn when she finally bought the place was shopping for food and figuring out the finances.
It was a smooth transition in a lot of ways, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March, it changed everything. The cafe and lounge’s business model was centered around having people come in, sit down and enjoy a home-cooked breakfast, lunch or dinner. When the state put a halt to dining in, it began to take its toll on Evey’s Cafe.
“Things have changed and it hasn’t always been easy, but the community has gone above and beyond what I expected and we’re keeping our head above water,” Toepelt said. “We’re blessed. We have great community support.”
She’s now working as much as she can to offset having to lay off some employees. She works six-to-seven days a week, often by herself, because she’s not bringing in enough revenue to have staff working. The staff she does have on hand work limited hours. It can be a tough week for the restaurant owner who is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. And also tough for the employees, who live in a tiny town with limited job opportunities.
“It hasn’t been easy for them, I’m sure, but it’s just the price we have to pay,” Toepelt. “I feel for them because I know this has been devastating and some of them probably won’t recover from it.”
Evey’s is an American-style cafe that specializes in down-home comfort meals. The burgers are the top-sellers right now with the jumbo bacon cheeseburger coming in at No. 1. It’s a half-pound patty on a 6-inch bun with bacon, cheese and all the condiments for $11.50.
The majority of what Evey’s Cafe and Lounge has been selling since it went to takeout-only when in-house dining restrictions went into place in mid-March is burgers and fries. Toepelt makes a dinner special three or four nights a week, mostly comfort food, such as prime rib, reubens, chicken parmesan and so forth, but those haven’t been selling as well as expected.
“They’re not selling like they normally would with sit-in,” Toepelt said.
Toepelt figures it’s because eaters have turned to a fast-food mentality with all the COVID-19 stuff going on. People don’t want to be out in public for long periods of time, much like they want their food: fast, on-the-go and meals that keep well on the drive home. That includes burgers and fries, not spaghetti or beef stroganoff.
“Even though it’s not coming out like McDonald’s, it’s still quick and easy,” Toepelt said. “They know they can get a burger and fries and head out the door.”
Even the busy times have switched at the cafe. It hasn’t been as busy in the mornings for the cafe as it was before the coronavirus hit. Instead more customers are coming in in the afternoon and at night. It’s told Toepelt that people don’t want their breakfast in a box, but they’d prefer lunch and dinner in a box if they want to eat out.
Saturdays and Sundays were typically the biggest days of the week for the cafe as the locals and church crowds would come in to eat. But Toepelt has been working those days by herself as customers just haven’t been ordering then.
Instead, it’s the weekdays and nights that are most busy. The local loggers usually get off work around 2:30 p.m., Toepelt said, and that’s when Evey’s Cafe’s phone starts ringing and keeps going throughout the night.
With the switch in hours, it helps that Toepelt lives next door to her restaurant. When she bought the restaurant she also bought the trailer that’s right behind it so she was able to come help whenever the restaurant needed it.
“It’s convenient,” Toepelt said.
Toepelt can’t thank the community enough for their support during these trying times. One of Toepelt’s customers posted online that Toepelt has always been one to offer support when someone needs help around the community, and now is the time that Toepelt and Evey’s Cafe and Lounge needs help.
It’s that small-town hospitality that has kept Evey’s Cafe going through this recession.
“People just grabbed a hold of it,” Toepelt said. “We’re a really tight-knit community. If you’re in desperate need of help, even if you’re not that well liked, people are going to help you. That’s just how it is out here. It’s one of the reasons I live here.”
More Information on Evey’s Cafe and Lounge
Owner: Janet Toepelt
Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday
Location: 416 N. Main St., Pe Ell
Phone: 360-291-9902
Top-selling items at Evey’s Cafe and Lounge
Homemade pie: $4.25
Chili cheese dog: $8.95
Evey’s burger: $9.50
Bird sandwich with fries: $9.95
Jumbo bacon burger: $11.50
