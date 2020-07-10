A Dollar General location is currently under construction in Vader and is on track to be completed and open late this summer.
The fast-growing retail giant recently opened stores in Napavine and Oakville. A store in Centralia is also slated to open this month.
The store in Vader is being constructed at 1234 State Road 506 and it will be 9,100 square feet with a 7,300 square foot sales floor.
Dollar General is a chain of retail stores that sells a variety of goods from shampoo to toys to food. All items do not cost a dollar, like the similarly named store Dollar Tree, but the company claims to have low and affordable prices. The company was established in 1939 and now has over 16,000 locations in 46 states, according to the Dollar General website.
