If you’re out and about in downtown Centralia, you will probably come across a sign guiding you to a live glass blowing demonstration at Central GlassWorks on Main Street.
Central GlassWorks is an open studio that welcomes anyone walking by to come in and observe the glass blowing process, which often inspires people to give it a try, book a class and make their own one-of-a-kind creation.
Ready-to-purchase, colorful glass pieces — bowls, jellyfish, ornaments, drinking glasses, jewelry, glass flowers in vases and numerous other creations — fill the gallery in the front of the shop.
Further back in the space is the studio where classes are taught and the art is made.
Kevin Regan, the owner of Central GlassWorks, started blowing glass when he was 16, and it has been a major part of his life ever since. Regan grew up in the Seattle area, which is where he took his first glass blowing class. His love for the art form led him to several European countries where he honed his craft. Regan eventually brought his glass-blowing skills back to the states and opened Central GlassWorks in Centralia in 2005.
“From ages 16 to 25, I was always planning how I was going to open up a shop,” Regan said. “I’ve been blowing glass for 26 years, and more than half of that has been here at Central GlassWorks.”
The glass blowing process includes heating clear glass beads in a crucible to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit using a furnace. Color is added to the creations with small fragments of glass colored with various chemicals and minerals, such as cobalt to create a bright blue. The glass is then blown with a blowpipe to add air and create the desired shape.
After 15 years of providing a unique activity to locals and visitors, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Central GlassWorks had to shut down from March 15 until Aug. 1. Regan said that gallery sales were good around Christmas, but revenues are still down by about 30% as people are more hesitant to book group-style classes.
Along with other downtown businesses, the Centralia Downtown Association provided some financial assistance to Central GlassWorks to help them get through the shutdown.
“Our classes have really suffered, but at the same time people really appreciate our business, so we did have a lot of people just trying to help out,” Regan said.
Tassja Ralph, the shop’s gallery director and one of the Central GlassWorks’ glass blowing teachers, attended her first class at Central GlassWorks a few years ago as a gift for her birthday. Enthralled with the glass-blowing process, she began an apprenticeship with the studio soon after.
She now teaches people of all ages how to blow glass, giving them their first taste of the unique art form.
“When you get somebody in the hot shop, it’s typically such a novel idea and novel environment that you’re able to be in a very present state with people because it’s so new and so amazing,” Ralph said. “I love the way the glass moves — I like to say it dances — it’s just really fun and you get to share in that with people.”
Centralia GlassWorks has reduced their class sizes to six people amid the pandemic. Those interested in experiencing the glass blowing process firsthand can stop into the shop to observe or book a class online at centralglassworks.org.
More Information on Central GlassWorks
Owner: Kevin M. Regan
Phone number: 360-623-1099
Website: centralglassworks.org
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.