Editor's Note: The Chronicle is working to assist local businesses suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 virus spread and associated government orders to close or limit commerce. There will be a feature on a local business in each edition of The Chronicle and at chronline.com moving forward.
When Mexican restaurant Los Agaves opened in mid-January after converting from strictly Americanized Mexican food to a mix of more traditional Mexican fare, business was booming. Two months later, the novel coronavirus has taken its toll on the restaurant that specializes in Mexican seafood.
Los Agaves switched mid-January to become a fusion of a sit-down Mexican restaurant and a taco truck, offering its big-dish specialties along with everything one loves about taco trucks, such as street tacos and traditional Mexican torta sandwiches.
“We try to combine American and traditional Mexican food,” Los Agaves manager Pansilo Morales said.
It specializes in seafood, dealing out favorites such as carne asada and camarones, which is grilled skirt steak and shrimp with onions, jalapenos, pico de gallo and guacamole, served in either a spicy diablo or mild garlic mojo sauce.
One of its biggest draws are its newly implemented street tacos, which start at $2 a piece, complete with homemade in-house tortillas. It’s signature dish, however, is the molcajete, which is a sizzling dish in a large stone mortar and pestle bowl with grilled steak, chicken, pork and shrimp in a homemade salsa and the homemade tortillas.
“Here in Centralia, I don’t see any restaurants doing the molcajete like we are doing,” Morales said. “When we bring it to the table it’s still sizzling.”
Even with those tasty dishes, the last two weeks have been challenging, Morales said. The primarily sit-down restaurant is now taking to-go orders and has since started offering delivery service to combat the restrictions on in-house dining.
“We were doing very good and people were coming to try (our food), but after the coronavirus it’s getting very worse,” Morales said. “It’s very, very difficult right now.”
Before the restaurant restrictions, Los Agaves normally opened from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but since then, the customer drop off during nighttime hours has forced it to close around 7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday they are typically open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant will stay open past 7 p.m. on weeknights if orders are still coming in, however.
“After 7 p.m., the streets are empty so nobody is going out,” Morales said. “We will keep it open a little longer, depending on how the streets look like.”
Still, most orders don’t start coming in until 1 p.m. or so, Morales said. All of this has caused a sharp decline in business as Los Agaves has lost 80 percent of its typical revenue.
It does help that it’s located in the commercial area between South Gold Street and Kresky Avenue. They are staying afloat on word-of-mouth from employees who work in or near the surrounding commercial area.
Morales came to Centralia from Yakima a couple months ago and doesn’t know many locals yet, only his fellow restaurant neighbors across South Gold Street at Zabdi Teriyaki.
“I told them, ‘If you need something just let me know,’” Morales said. “They said the same thing to me. Hopefully it doesn’t go any longer. Like two more weeks? It’s difficult. After this coronavirus, it’s getting very, very hard.”
•••
Reporter Eric Trent can be reached at etrent@chronline.com.
More Information on Los Agaves
Hours : 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Location: 1616 S. Gold St. #1
Phone: 360-807-4370
Website: www.losagavesrestaurant.com
Top selling items Los Agaves
Carne asada and camarones: $18.95
Street tacos: $2
Molcajete: $25
