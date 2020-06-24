Editor’s Note: The Chronicle is working to assist local businesses suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 virus spread and associated government orders to close or limit commerce. There will be a feature on a local business in each edition of The Chronicle and at chronline.com moving forward. To be considered, email reporter Eric Trent at etrent@chronline.com. Additionally, The Chronicle will continue to offer its coverage of the coronavirus and its effects across the community, state and nation free outside of our paywall at chronline.com.
Bob Thompson’s dream of opening an espresso stand was always in the back of his mind, it just took him a bit longer to reach it than he had originally planned.
Thompson, owner of Avenue Espresso, nearly went into the espresso business straight out of graduating from the University of Washington in 1988. One of his friends from business school ran the Espresso Romas, which was one of the original coffee shops on University Way near the campus. They talked about opening their own coffee shop. Had a business plan, figuring out how to raise enough money to do it. Then his friend got an offer from an investment bank in San Francisco for $90,000 a year and left to go take that opportunity.
So Thompson put his plan on the backburner and went to go work overseas in Australia for a while. When he returned to the U.S. he decided he’d finally open an espresso stand. His first location opened in winter 1997 on 93rd Avenue in Tumwater.
Thompson had grown up working in a lumber yard with building materials, so he had a fair bit of management experience at that time. He hired an experienced coffee stand manager, Linda Larsen, who still works for him, to help take over that aspect of the business.
“She had a lot of hands-on coffee-making experience,” Thompson said. “And I had the experience for building out the locations and I did all the books and financial management.”
It was originally called 93rd Avenue Espresso to reflect the location. Thompson shortened it to Avenue Espresso when he opened his second stand in Grand Mound. Now Thompson owns nine locations along the Interstate 5 corridor, including four in Lewis County; three in Chehalis and one in Centralia. The first Lewis County location was on Kirkland Road in south Chehalis across Interstate 5 from Love’s Travel Stops.
He never imagined his business would eventually become nine locations, but it was a necessary expansion. Larsen, who manages the employees, needed to be able to give more opportunities to the baristas. They would reach a certain point and plateau. The next logical jump for them after being one of the leads at a location is managing one of the stands.
So Thompson kept finding new locations because he had so many employees who would make new managers. Most of the younger baristas are part-time and come-and-go, but all the managers are full-time and have healthcare.
“We can kind of keep moving people up and retain them and give them a career, rather than just a job,” Thompson said. “That was our philosophy.”
He also encourages his managers about investing in a house and setting down roots.
“The house becomes your piggy bank in life,” Thompson said. “If you can find a good price on a house, buy a house and stop spending your money on stupid stuff so you’ll have assets later on in life. It will be painful at first but you’ll thank me later.”
Avenue Espresso uses Batdorf and Bronson Coffee Roasters beans, based out of Olympia. While Starbucks uses a heavy, dark, Italian roast, Batdorf and Bronson has more of an earthy, woody taste to it, he said.
“It’s got a really interesting flavor profile,” Thompson said. “It’s very different from Starbucks or others out there.”
Avenue Espresso doesn’t really have any specific popular items. Everyone has their own preferences and little nuances with what kind of coffee they order, Thompson said. Being a barista is like being a bartender, only with coffee rather than alcohol. Catering to their customers specific orders is where Avenue Espresso excels, Thompson said.
“Our gals get really good at knowing the customer, what their drink is, the way they like it and making it very consistent across the board,” Thompson said. “And sometimes the drink doesn’t match the person. You’ll get this ex-logger that comes in in a jacked up 4-by-4 with a raspy voice and he’ll ask for a 16-ounce mocha with a hint of vanilla. I’m like, ‘Wow, I wouldn’t expect that drink from you.’”
Thompson said he’s grateful for all the support Lewis County has given his coffee stands over the years, which included events like the dot-com stock market bubble in the late 1990s, the Great Recession in 2008 and, of course, the current novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I just want to say thank you to all the people out there that have enjoyed our coffee and supported us,” Thompson said. “We’re trying to be as careful as we can for our baristas and customers to be safe. We don’t want one of our baristas to get sick and pass something through the window. We’re ultra-safe with personal equipment and sneeze guards up to try and protect everyone.”
More Information on Avenue Espresso
Owner: Bob Thompson
Lewis County locations:
• 1757 N. National Ave, Chehalis
• 921 W. Main St., Centralia
• 166 S. Market Blvd., Chehalis
• 125 Kirkland Rd., Chehalis
Phone: 360-740-6140
Website: www.facebook.com/avenue.espresso
Top-selling items at Avenue Espresso
Latte: $2.75/12-ounce
Mocha: $3.25/12-ounce
Flavored latte: $3.25/12-ounce
Vanilla chai: $3.25/12-ounce
Fruit smoothie: $4/16-ounce
