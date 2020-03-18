Tumwater police were dispatched to the city’s Costco store Sunday afternoon after a report of a fight outside the store.
A spokeswoman for the city wasn’t sure if the fight was over toilet paper, or a parking spot, but it ended quickly and police left the scene within minutes of the report, she said.
It is a reminder, however, that people are feeling stressed and anxious as Thurston County grapples with the spread of coronavirus. And some are stepping up to help.
Tumwater City Administrator John Doan on Monday called for cooler heads to prevail in times like these.
“We need to be looking out for each other instead of at each other,” he said. “The hallmark of a community is that we rely on each other.”
In Doan’s neighborhood, he said residents have been emailing one another, asking if people need anything, and if so, to communicate about their needs.
“That’s the space we need to be in,” he said.
He also encouraged those who are feeling isolated to reach out on social media, or get out and go for a walk and say “hi to people from more than six feet away.”
“Social distancing doesn’t mean we need to reduce our ability to connect with one another,” he said.
Michael Fritsch, the longtime owner of Eastside Big Tom in Olympia, the well-known hamburger drive-thru on Fourth Avenue, is taking that community commitment a step further.
After checking with his wholesale supplier, he decided to pick up 4,000 rolls of toilet paper and 75 cases of water, and distribute it for free to those who need it. Olympic Cards and Comics in Lacey is helping with that effort, he said.
He announced his plan on Facebook over the weekend, including a cell phone number in which people can send him a text to get toilet paper and water.
Why is he doing this?
“It’s the right thing to do,” said Fritsch, who fought back tears describing his reasoning. He said he’s heard from people who can’t get out, or don’t have the money, or work too late, so that by the time they’re off work, the store is either closed or sold out of what they need.
“I can do a little part,” he said.
During the 13 minutes he spent on the phone with a reporter on Monday, he received 27 texts, requesting his assistance. Fritsch planned to start delivering the products Monday afternoon and continue the deliveries on Tuesday.
Fritsch also acknowledged he was scared by what has happened to the economy and was concerned about his 25 employees and other friends in business.
The national and local economies have been rocked by the spread of coronavirus. The stock market has plunged, while businesses here, particularly restaurants and bars, are now forced to radically rethink their operations in the face of COVID-19. Consumer spending is focused on groceries but little else.
Fritsch can continue to operate the drive-thru, but he will have to close his seating under the new restaurant rules announced by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Despite his altruism, Fritsch said he is still occasionally criticized for what might appear to be “opportunism.”
He said he sleeps well at night.
“I know I did the right thing,” he said.
