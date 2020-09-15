Police have found the 11-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her Chehalis home Sunday night.
Averi Mitchell was located by Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon, said Chehalis Police Department spokesperson Linda Bailey.
Mitchell reportedly left her home in Chehalis at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.
The family of Mitchell had given Chehalis Police officers several addresses of possible locations of where she might have gone, but attempts to search the locations have came up empty on Monday, said Bailey.
However, a new lead came to light on Tuesday, a family member of Mitchell told The Chronicle, and with help from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office they were able to locate her.
